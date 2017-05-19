A- A A+

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday visited the Army’s forward positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and praised the deployed soldiers’ grit and determination.

The Minister today (Friday) visited forward areas in Rampur Sector on the LoC, interacted with the troops and praised their grit, determination and selfless service to the nation, Defence Ministry Spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

General Officer Commanding of Baramulla-based Dagger Division, Major General R.P. Kalita, accompanied Jaitley to the LoC.

“The entire country recognised the challenging circumstances the troops were operating in and stood behind them in all their endeavours,” Arun Jaitley said.

The Minister reiterated the need to maintain strict vigil at all times to thwart the nefarious designs of forces inimical to national interests. 

First Published | 19 May 2017 3:35 PM
