Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam said Rajinikanth is a good leader and anybody can come into politics but their acceptability has to be decided by the people who are the ultimate judges.

Panneerselvam further added that if Rajinikanth chooses to enter politics there will be no impact on AIADMK and for that matter nobody can affect the AIADMK.

Panneerselvam faction’s leader and a former minister KP Munuswamy said it was natural for Rajinikanth to talk about politics because there was currently a vacuum caused by the death of Jayalalithaa and ill health of Karunanidhi.

“Only when he enters politics he will know the gruelling life of a politician and how much accountable they are in public life and how difficult to be in public life,” he told media with O Panneerselvam by his side.

On Friday, superstar Rajinikanth hinted he might make the political plunge when the time comes. He also said that the system is corrupted despite the presence of good leaders.

Addressing a large gathering of his fans on the last day of the interaction, Rajinikanth made it clear that it’s not quite the time yet for his political entry.

“I have my profession, my job. I have some responsibilities and you have your jobs. Go back to your respective places and do your job. Let’s meet when it’s time for the war,” Rajinikanth said amidst thundering applause from fans.

Earlier this week, he said, “If it’s God’s will, I will join politics.” The “Kochadaiiyaan” star is against the system but not against any leader or politician.

