Known for making controversial comments, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday described Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad as a “blackmailer” and called Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a “Dhritarashtra”.

“Lalu is a blackmailer and Nitish Kumar is Dhritarashtra,” Singh said in a tweet, targeting both Lalu and Nitish, who are part of the Bihar’s ruling Grand Alliance.

Singh said Lalu has been active as a blackmailer by saving himself and his family, while Nitish Kumar has become like Mahabharata’s blind king Dhritarashtra by ignoring it.

Singh’s comment comes after ruling RJD workers on Wednesday allegedly attacked Bharatiya Janata Party workers outside its office here followed by a violent clash between workers of the two parties in which over a dozen persons were injured.

According to the police, workers of the RJD and BJP pelted stones at one another and shouted slogans with abusive language against top leaders of the rival party. Later, both sides lodged police complaints against each other.

Giriraj Singh said RJD workers attacked the BJP office a day after the Income Tax Department conducted raids at 22 locations in Delhi-National Capital Region on comapanies allegedly having benami land deals with Lalu Prasad and his family.

“Action against Lalu was as per the rule of the law. BJP workers were attacked after they raised corruption issue against Lalu,” he added.

Singh said more than Lalu, he holds Nitish Kumar responsible for the attack as being the Chief Minister of the state, maintenance of law and order is in his hands. “Nitish Kumar is afraid to take action against Lalu and his two sons despite solid evidences of benami property.”

This is not the first time that Singh has stated something controversial. In April, he said that people who are accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case are innocent in the eyes of the people.

Earlier, Singh had also targeted IIT students around the country, saying that of the 10 educated persons who eat beef, nine are from IITs.

Singh had made racist remarks against Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

BJP Lok Sabha member from Nawada constituency in Bihar, Singh is known to be a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a champion of Hindutva.