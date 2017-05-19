RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Friday refuted reports of IT raids on alleged “benami” property deals involving him and his family, and vowed to “uproot” the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre before it completes its five-year term.

“Listen, BJP and RSS people, Lalu will drag you off your seat in Delhi, whatever be my situation. Get it straight..Don’t you dare threaten me,” Lalu told reporters here, in his first media reaction after the Income Tax Department conducted raids at 22 places in and around Delhi three days ago in connection with alleged “benami” property deals.

Lalu said in chaste Hindi: “Ab hum kendra sarkar ko tabah karke hi chodenge, usko ukhad phenkenge (Now I will destroy the central government, I will uproot it).”

He said the BJP-led Narendra Modi government has completed three years in office now, but it is not going to complete its full tenure.

Lalu also cited a local saying from popular folklore to say that the “BJP’s youthful age is over”.

Lalu refuted reports that the Income Tax Department has conducted raids at 22 places related to him. “I want to ask the media as to how they have reported it without any verification and evidence. Please, I request the media to provide the names of the 22 places where the IT conducted raids,” he said.

Lalu said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been conspiring to tarnish Lalu’s reputation among the people. “How can I and my family have become super rich and others are paupers? It is part of a political game.”

Lalu said that BJP leaders have been shouting loudly about “ghotala” (scam). “There is no such thing.”

Lalu said he and his wife Rabri Devi, former Chief Minister, his two sons Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, and Tej Pratap, Health Minister, have been filing IT returns and have submitted affidavits to the Election Commission about their assets.

Asked about his proposed rally in Patna to showcase grand unity of non-BJP parties ahead of the 2019 polls, he said: “I have invited top leaders of all non-BJP parties for my rally in August. All of them would attend it.”