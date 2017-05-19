Claiming another expose against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra on Friday alleged a nexus between his former boss and people involved in hawala transactions, a charge the ruling Aam Adami Party (AAP) has denied.

Mishra, who was sacked as Minister and later suspended from the party, asked the Chief Minister to step down to ensure a fair probe into the allegations.

He cited a “false video” that was retweeted by Kejriwal on Thursday to back his allegation.

The video purportedly claimed that Delhi businessman Mukesh Kumar gave Rs 2 crore as donation to the AAP in 2014.

Denying his allegations, AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh told a press conference that the party has followed all norms and legal procedure in accepting political donations. “All transactions were carried out through banking channels and no cash or back-door transactions were involved,” he said.

He accused the BJP of using the Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and police against AAP leaders. “Delhi Police has crossed all limits in their investigations against us; they have not event left Somnath Bharti’s dog,” the AAP leader said.

Singh claimed that no AAP leader has committed any kind of mistake. “Had any of our leaders been involved in any wrongdoings, he would not have been let off by police,” Singh said.

He said the former Chief Election Commissioner had praised the party for being the most transparent in accepting political donations.

He alleged that the Congress and BJP did not follow transparency while accepting donations.

Earlier, while making his “revelation”, Kapil Mishra waved the letterheads of four companies — Skyline Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd, Goldmine Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Infoline Software Solution Ltd and Sunvision company — from which AAP received Rs 2 crore donation in 2014, and claimed the letterheads are fake.

Mishra “challenged” the AAP national convenor to tell the Income Tax department that his party received donation of Rs 2 crore from Mukesh Kumar.

Mishra also raised questions regarding the identity of Mukesh Kumar, and asked, “Why is Mukesh Kumar being made a scapegoat by Kejriwal? Who is Kejriwal trying to save?”

Mishra alleged that Mukesh Kumar became CEO of one of the companies days before the Delhi civic polls, though the donations were made in 2014.

Mishra said, “Mukesh Kumar was a VAT defaulter with the Delhi government, and his company was sent notices, yet this company was given tenders by the government.”

He claimed Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were aware of the “corruption activities”.

He questioned Kejriwal’s silence in the matter.

Mishra revealed the name of one more person Hem Prakash Sharma, whose signatures were on two letter heads and said that he was the Additional Director of the companies alongwith Mukesh Kumar — Skyline Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd and Goldmine Buildcon Pvt Ltd.

The sacked minister said that Hem Prakash Sharma was also Director in a company alongwith lawyer Rohit Tandon, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in December last year for converting black money into white.

“This is the biggest proof of hawala nexus against Kejriwal,” Mishra said.

“The man who donated Rs 2 crore to AAP is wanted by CBI, ED and the IT officials,” Mishra said.

“But he meets Kejriwal,” Mishra added.

“This is the reason why Kejriwal was shouting so much after the government’s demonetisation move and was coming out on the streets against it. If Kejriwal has any shame left he must step down,” Mishra demanded, adding that he has submitted the balancesheet of AAP signed by Kejriwal to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

He said he has also given the details of Rohit Tandon to the CBDT.

He termed Kejriwal a “mafia” and said he fears for his life as he can be attacked.