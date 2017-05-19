After the intervention of International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague, that ordered a stay in the death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani Court on Thursday, twitter was flooded with messages of praises for the Indian government.

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif joined the chorus on Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations India. Thanks to the International Court of Justice, justice has prevailed.”

But this didn’t go well with people in Pakistan and a troll army was unleashed on Mohammad Kaif. The trolling stooped to such a low level that a Pakistani national Aamir Akram asked Kaif to remove Mohammad form his name.

Taking on the trolls, Kaif replied by saying, “Wow ! If I support India’s victory , I should remove Mohammad. I am proud of my name. Aamir means “full of life”, you need to get one.”

While Virendra Sehwag tweeted, “Satyamev Jayate !” with the hashtag #KulbhushanJadhav. Farhan Zahoor replied to Sehwag’s tweet and said, “You guys hv less brains? The final decision yet to come and even though icj stays whtever we ll hang him go where ever on ur choic#pak.”

However, Sehwag brutally tore apart the troll with his reply, “In your dreams, just like beating India in a World Cup. Kutta Paalo, Billi Paali, galat fahmi mat paalo.”

Both the former cricketers made it clear to the Pakistani trolls that none had a right to claim ownership over any religion, none had rights to declare ownership over any name and that India was by far the most inclusive and tolerant country.

The responses of Kaif and Sehwag gathered huge support and a lot of re-tweets on the social media platform. Virendra Sehwag is well-know for the way he deals with trolls on Twitter and is also referred to as ‘Twitter King”.