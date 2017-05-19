Tamil Nadu farmers, who had suspended their 41-day-long protest in the national capital last month, are set to meet some farmers’ unions here on Sunday and may resume their protest.

After the meet, the farmers would decide the next course of action, informed sources said on Friday.

According to people close to the development, at least 15 farmers including their leader P. Ayyakannu would hold discussions with other unions which may culminate in resumption of the protest.

These farmers had suspended their protest on April 23 for a month after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami promised to take up their demands, including that of loan waiver, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, they claimed that nothing has been done and with few days left for the deadline to end, the farmers are in a mood to resume their protest again.

The farmers had grabbed headlines for their unusual and shocking ways of protests, which involved stripping outside the Prime Minister’s Office, drinking their own urine, wearing skeletons and conducting mock funeral.