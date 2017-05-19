A fire broke out on Friday evening in a commercial building in city’s busy computer market Nehru Place and was doused after an hour and a half’s effort, an official said.

“A fire call was received from Nehru Place’s Siddharth building at 9.05 p.m. and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames,” a fire official told IANS.

The fire was eventually doused by around 10.30 p.m.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out in a shop on the first floor of the building, following which other shops were also vacated, and engulfed five to six other shops.

No person was injured in the incident.

The fire officials also said that prima facie it appears to be a case of short circuit.