Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday slammed the opposition’s behaviour in the assembly as he responded to their charges on the law and order in the state.

Speaking in the state assembly on the final day of the special session, he asserted that his government was committed to establishing the rule of law and criminals will be brought to book.

Slamming the opposition for throwing paper missiles at the Governor during his address to the joint session of the House a few days back, Adityanath said such a disruption of the address was shameful.

“The Governor’s address is a vision document of the government of the day… it is a different manner that the opposition was not interested in listening to it and was rather busy whistling.”

Referring to the whistling by opposition party lawmakers on the first day of the 17th assembly, the Chief Minister said only two types of people were so good in whistling – one, the traffic police and the other were those whom the ‘Anti-Romeo’ squads were tackling these days.

He however thanked some members of the opposition for giving some good suggestions and added that all good things favouring the people of the state will be taken up and assimilated in the governance of the state irrespective of the political differences.

Jin logon ne 10-10 varsho tak pradesh mein sashan kiya hai wo log humse 2 mahino ka lekha-jokha eksath puchna chahte hain: CM in UP assembly pic.twitter.com/s2CSaVR7PV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2017

Adityanath also listed the achievements of his government, which completed two months on Friday.