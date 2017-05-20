Days after the CBI raids, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday registered money laundering case against the former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram and INX Media for alleged irregularities relating to foreign direct investments received by INX Media in 2007.

“We have registered a case against Karti Chidambaram under charges of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” an ED official said.

Karti Chidambaram, who left for London on Thursday, would be summoned for questioning once he is back, the official added.

Earlier this week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against the former finance minister’s son and searched various places linked to the case including Karti and P Chidambaram’s house in Chennai.

In the FIR, Karti is alleged to have got Rs 3.5 crore from INX media, now 9X media, for helping it in the clearance of a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) proposal when his father was Finance Minister.

However, Karti in his defence said that he was being targeted politically.

“I am being targeted politically and personally to besmirch the name of my father. They have not seized any documents and cannot prove any charges against me. I have not done anything wrong.”

