Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday morning nabbed five people in connection with the murder of two jewellers in Mathura, including the main accused. After the two jewellers were murdered, the UP traders association observed a day-long strike on Friday, marking a protest against the murder.

Following the murder, the jewellers of the state had given a 2-day ultimatum which was to expire today, but the Uttar Pradesh police unwrapped the incident by arresting five before the deadline.

Concerned over security issues post the murder of two jewellers, the state association of jewellers had raised their voices to the authorities.

Earlier on May 15, two jewellers — Vikas Agarwal and Megh Agarwal — were brutally killed by six armed men who barged into their shop situated in Koylawali Gali in the busy market area of Holi Gate Mathura and looted gold worth Rs 4 crore.

After the crime was highlighted, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the cognizance of the matter ordering quick results in the incident. The CM had also fired four police officials for being incompetent.