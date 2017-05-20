A massive fire broke out at GV Mall located at Patna’s Boring Road on Saturday morning. At least 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

According to reports, at least 30 shops were gutted in the fire as the flames spread out to all the five floors of the building.

It took three hours to bring the fire under control, a fire official said.

Bihar: Fire broke out in a building at Patna’s Boring Road. 10 fire tenders at the spot; fire under control. pic.twitter.com/9Nfy0gdAip — ANI (@ANI_news) May 20, 2017

The fire was first noticed by a police patrolling team, stationed near the mall.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(More details are awaited)