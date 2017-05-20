In the complaint filed with the Kerala police, the woman alleged that the accused had been harassing her for last two days.

When asked why she chop-off the genitals, the Circle inspector of Pettai station in Thiruvananthapuram said, “She knew that no one would believe her if she said she had been sexually assaulted by a man of god. So, this was perhaps the only thing she could think of.”

While speaking to a news daily about Hari’s situation, a hospital official said, “A 54-year-old man from Kollam was admitted at 12.39 am to the hospital on Saturday. His penis had been cut (90%) and was hanging precariously. There was no way it could be stitched back. Plastic surgeons who are urology experts in the hospital did emergency surgery to stop the blood loss and to enable him to pass urine.”

Later, a team of medical professionals conducted a plastic surgery on the Swami, and is now said to be out of danger, the statement said.

Further disclosing the matter, a police official said that a case has been registered against the man under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

However, sources said that no case has yet been registered against the woman but she has been taken to a women’s shelter run by the government.