A suspected agent of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was detained in a joint operation by Rajasthan Police Intelligence Wing and the army intelligence unit in Rajasthan, an official said on Saturday.

Haji Khan was detained from his house in Kunjari village of Jaisalmer following intelligence inputs.

A Rajasthan Police official said Khan, accused of sending confidential information to the ISI, has been sent to Jodhpur for further interrogation.

Investigators said they have recovered incriminating documents from his possession.

“Khan was detained few months back but released due to lack of evidence,” the official said, adding: “He used to visit Pakistan at regular intervals as his maternal house is there.”

Kunjari is situated at the Air Force’s Chandan field firing range, part of Pokhran field firing range, and agencies believe that detained spies shared vital information regarding exercise of the Army and Air Force to the ISI.