A soldier was injured when he accidentally stepped on a landmine on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Saturday.

The explosion took place on Friday evening during a border patrol in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district, Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt. Col Manish Mehta told IANS.

“The mine had drifted due to rain. The soldier was wearing mine protection shoes. He suffered a heal fracture,” the spokesperson said.

The injured soldier was shifted to Udhampur Command hospital for treatment, he said.

The army plants mines in infiltration-prone areas on the LoC to prevent entry of infiltrators.