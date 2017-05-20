In a faux pas, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam on Saturday said an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be decided after the local body polls are announced.

“We will take a decision on alliance with the BJP once local body elections are announced, ” the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu wrote on his Twitter account.

Soon after realising his mistake, Panneerselvam again tweeted and he said, “We mean that only after the announcement of local body elections, we will think about the alliance with any political party.”

The tweet removed by OPS created a short political flutter as it came at a time when the leader on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and also actor Rajnikanth hinted his proposed plunge into politics.

Earlier, the AIADMK faction led by O Panneerselvam on Friday had ruled out talks with the rival faction headed by Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy on a merger unless it declares Sasikala and her family members are formally expelled from the party.