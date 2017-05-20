Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired here on Saturday the first security review meeting with Chief Ministers of five states bordering China.

Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti (Jammu and Kashmir), Virbhadra Singh (Himachal Pradesh), Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand), Pawan Kumar Chamling (Sikkim) and Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh) attended the meeting.

A Home Ministry official said the objective of the meeting was to strengthen coordination between the Ministry and the five states so as to improve the overall border security.

The Minister is on a three-day visit Sikkim visit on Friday.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited Nathula on India-China international border and interacted with the Army officers posted in the area. pic.twitter.com/Gi2kviml6I — ANI (@ANI_news) May 20, 2017

The official said border infrastructure work undertaken by the Home Ministry, border area development programme and coordination issues between the states and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police came up at the meeting.

The ITBP is responsible for the security of the 3,488 km India-China border in Jammu and Kashmir (1,597 km), Himachal Pradesh (200 km), Uttarakhand (345 km), Sikkim (220 km) and Arunachal Pradesh (1,126 km).

The Minister will on Saturday visit Nathula Pass and an ITBP border post at Lachung to meet troopers deputed on the Sino-Indian border.