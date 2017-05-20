A- A A+

The authorities on Saturday dismissed a Hurriyet meeting scheduled at separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani’s residence here to discuss a sting operation.

A Hurriyet spokesman said a large contingent of police and paramilitary was posted outside Geelani’s Hyderpora residence.

India Today TV showed Nayeem Khan, a senior leader of the Geelani-led conglomerate, confessing that he has been receiving funds from Pakistan for stoking unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman said Khan was also called to the meeting to explain his position.

The National Investigation Agency (NIT) has already sent a team to Srinagar to investigate the clandestine fund transfer issue.

