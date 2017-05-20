Pakistan will handle the case of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death, “according to our own laws”, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Saturday.

The Jadhav issue would be treated as an espionage case and dealt with according to Pakistani laws, Geo TV quoted Khan as saying.

The Minister said Jadhav’s arrest helped avert several incidents of terrorism in Pakistan.

He was addressing the media after attending a passing out parade of the Frontier Corps in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The comments came two days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) told Pakistan to put on hold Jadhav’s execution.

The Minister also spoke about Pakistan’s troubled ties with Afghanistan.

While saying that the “hearts of Pakistanis and Afghans beat together”, Khan warned Kabul not to talk to Islamabad “in India’s language”.

He urged Kabul to solve its internal and external issues first instead of blaming Pakistan for all the mess, the report said.