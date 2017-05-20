The Congress on Saturday attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and accused it of cheating farmers and surrendering to big industrialists.

Addressing a press conference here, state unit President Raj Babbar and senior leader Randeep Surjewala said that in the three years it has been in power, the BJP government has added to the miseries of the farmers.

They also claimed that 14,000 farmers had committed suicide in India in 2016, which was two thousand more than the number in 2014, when the Narendra Modi government took over.

Surjewala also rapped the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath and said that to score some political brownie points, it has announced a loan waiver that would only benefit a small section of the medium and small farmers.

He also added that it was for the first time that amendments were made in the address of the Governor.

Demanding a white paper on the loan waiver for the farmers as announced by the state government, the Congress leaders also said that the BJP had promised to procure 80 lakh tonnes of wheat before the elections but so far, only seven lakh tonnes had been procured.