Nayeem Khan, senior separatist leader who confessed to receiving funds from Pakistan to create unrest in the Kashmir Valley in a sting operation by a news channel, on Saturday termed the video as “doctored and fake”.

Addressing a media conference in Srinagar, Khan who is the provincial president of Syed Ali Shah Geelani-led Hurriyat Conference said: “The agenda of the Indian media is to defame the Kashmir struggle.”

He said the video shown by India Today news channel was run in “bits and pieces and everything has been taken out of context”.

“We generate funds at the local level to help victims of the conflict. Yes, Pakistan is a basic party to the Kashmir dispute and it is supporting the freedom struggle in Kashmir,” Khan told the media.