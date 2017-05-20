A- A A+

The Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended nearly half-a-dozen engineers after a video emerged showing how a private contractor in nexus with the officials had done sloppy work on government-commissioned road repairs.

The authorities took the action after a youth from south Kashmir’s Shopian posted the video on Whatsapp showing a road where the contractor had completed blacktopping by laying the hot mix of coal tar and the gravel called macadam.

The Minister for Roads and Buildings, Naeem Akhtar said: “I have placed the concerned executive engineer, the assistant executive engineer, the assistant engineer and the junior engineers under suspension.”

“We are starting the process of blacklisting the contractor as well,” he said.

Expressing shock over the contractor’s job, the Minister said: “Instead of having been laid properly the video showed tar and gravel heaped separately on the just blacktopped road.”

“The concerned contractor in tandem with the engineers had literally used a broom to clean the heaped coal tar and gravel on the road as if the work had still not be started,” he added.

First Published | 20 May 2017 8:16 PM
