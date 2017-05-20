As the Bharatiya Janata Party (led) government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed its 3 years in the power, NewsX Senior Executive Editor Priya Sahgal in an exclusive conversation with Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal discussed the performance of Modi government, the Ministry and about the State of Punjab.

While the PM Modi government has completed 3 years in office, according to a survey, around 61% people in the country are satisfied with the government’s performance while there is a 3% rise among those who are not satisfied. Responding to this fact, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur said, “What is 3%, even any survey gives itself a margin of plus-minus 5%, so it’s just goes to show that one can easily ignore that 3%. The fact of the matter is that after a government that was ridden in scams and scandals, this government is a refreshing change…”

The Union Minister kept on saying that there was policy paralyses for the last 10 years where the world was looking at India as a story that was history now. I think in the last 3 years, the honourable Prime Minister really worked hard not just to set reforms in place within India and travelled all over the world and that’s why the World Bank calls us the one bright spot … That’s why our economy is going more than double the rate of the world economy … The world is looking at India in a different way. I think Indians are also realising that this government is different …”

“For anybody to be able to challenge PM Modi, they first has to emerge as a national leader and have to work as hard as him,” Kaur said.

Speaking on General Elections 2019, Harsimrat Kaur said, “As of today I would say 2019 definitely people are going to vote for a repeat of this government.”

Responding on Punjab and the performance of SAD-BJP led alliance in 2017 Assembly Election in the state, Harsimrat Kaur said that the alliance didn’t perform badly. It was able to maintain 31% vote share. The present government in Punjab is falling short on its promises. Punjab used to be a power surplus state but now there were many power-cuts having in the state. Captain Amarinder Singh was not even accessible to his own leaders.

“We have brought Punjab onto a track of peace and prosperity. We have given the kind of welfare schemes which has never been received by the people. Be it a power surplus state, road network, airports or the kind of infrastructure creation in every city and village … ” Harsimrat Kaur mentioned.

“False promises worked for Congress,” the Union Minister said.

