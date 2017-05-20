Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, accused of trying to bribe EC officials to get the ‘two leaves’ poll symbol for a party faction led by his aunt VK Sasikala, on Saturday refused to provide a voice sample in the case.

The Delhi Police had sought the court’s permission to get voice samples of Dinakaran and his aide Sukesh Chandrasekhar to authenticate their recorded conversation.

Dinakaran was presented in a magisterial court from the Tihar jail in pursuance to a production warrant issued by the court.

Dinakaran got recorded his refusal to go for a voice sample before Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra, who marked the file to the special court hearing the case.

Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary, meanwhile, said she will pronounce an order on the bail plea of Chandrasekhar on May 22. Chandrasekhar was arrested on April 16.

On April 25, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Dinakaran on the charge of trying to pay Rs 50 crore in bribe to Election Commission officials through alleged middleman Chandrasekhar to get the desired poll symbol.

Dinakaran, Chandrasekhar and Mallikarjuna, a long-time friend of Dinakaran, and ‘hawala’ operator from Delhi Naresh Jain are already in judicial custody till May 29.