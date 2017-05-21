The Army on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Naogam sector. Two soldiers and two militants were killed in the operation.

Army spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said the forces engaged a group of infiltrators near the Line of Control and gunned down two militants, adding that two soldiers were also killed in the gun battle.

Earlier in the day, a soldier was injured when he accidentally stepped on a landmine on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The explosion took place on Friday evening during a border patrol in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district, Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt. Col Manish Mehta said.

On May 17, Indian and Pakistani army exchanged heavy shelling and firing at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

“Pakistan army started unprovoked ceasefire violation in Balakot sector at 12.50AM which continued till 1.30AM.”