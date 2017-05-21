A Delhi property dealer Amit Jindal on Saturday accused four policemen of brutal assault after his car accidentally hit a patrol motorcycle in west Delhi. Police however denied the charge.

Jindal, 30, claimed he was returning home after attended a function around 1.30 a.m. on Friday when his car hit the police motorcycle in Rohini’s Sector 11.

“I stopped and stepped out of my car to help Home Guard Ajay who was riding the bike. In the meantime, Constable Ratan Singh arrived and caught hold of me even as I apologised,” Jindal, a resident of Rohini’s Sector 11, told IANS.

He said both later called two other policemen, who took him for a medical examination to Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.

“They took me to Prashant Vihar police station and gave me third-degree torture for around seven hours till 10 a.m. on Friday. They also took away my wallet and switched off my cell phone so that I could not call my family for help,” Jindal said.

They allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh for Ajay, whereafter Jindal was given back his phone to call his family members. Only after Rs 60,000 was given to the policemen that they let me off, he alleged.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishipal denied the charge and said: “Jindal was got medically examined and the report said he was drunk and had no injury except an abrasion on an arm that he sustained while alighting his car.”

He said Jindal was let off after his father and brother visited the police station.