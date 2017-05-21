A- A A+

The Indian Navy on Sunday located the Maldivian Landing Craft which had gone missing two days back. The missing aircraft, Maria 3 was located approx 120 NM East of Male by the Indian Navy rescue team.

Previously, the Navy had deployed a ship and an aircraft to help Maldives in locating the Landing Craft.

Commenting on the matter, Navy spokesperson Capt DK Sharma said that the Navy sent the INS Kirch and a Dornier aircraft for the search and the rescue operation for the missing Maldivian Landing Craft Maria 3.

The Aircraft, which has six members went missing while it was travelling from K Thulusdhoo, an island in Maldives to L Gan, another island.

