In a tragic incident being reported from National Capital Region, a boy died in an ambulance after it got stuck in a roadblock by the homebuyers in Sector 128 of Noida on Saturday evening. The 7-year-old boy was suffering from high fever and was being taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment after he was referred from a local hospital in Agra.

The deceased patient was later identified as Luv Kush, a resident of Firozabad.

As per reports, the Greater Noida-Noida side of the expressway was blocked by around 200 homebuyers demanding possession of their flats.

Commenting on the matter, the police officials said that they were aware about the road blockage but had no idea about the boy’s death in the ambulance.

While speaking to a leading daily, brother of the ambulance driver, said that the patient had died around 4 PM.

The ambulance carrying the patient along with the family members took the service lane after it was caught in the jam. However, the lane later got merged with the expressway and the ambulance got stuck in the jam again.

SHO, Expressway police station, Satish Chandra while speaking to a leading daily said, “We dispersed the protesters and cleared the stretch. But we did not know about the death. We received the information of the death through unconfirmed sources.”

Commenting on the matter, activist Rahul Easwar said, “Judiciary should go ahead and create guidelines for protests”.

Following the death of the patient, an FIR has been filed against the protesters in Section 147 and 341 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).