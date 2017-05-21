Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 26th death anniversary. They laid flowers and wreaths at the Rajiv Gandhi memorial ‘Vir Bhumi’ in New Delhi.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Rahul Gandhi, his son and Vice President of Congress wrote on his official Twitter account: “Remembering my father today. A leader driven by love, compassion and a deep generosity of heart. We miss him.”

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21 in 1991 in a suicide bomb attack by Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during an election rally at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

He served as the Prime Minister from October 31, 1984 to December 2, 1989.