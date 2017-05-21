On Sunday morning a group of students, appearing for the West Bengal government exam, wrecked a train at the New Jalpaiguri Railway (NJP) station. After vandalising the train, the students further blocked the railway track and demanded a separate train for their commutation.

The whole incident got violent when the students could not find out a way to return back to their destinations. Students alleged that no arrangements were made at the station even after they waited for long.

Agitated over not being able to return their home and angered over the lack of facilities the students blocked the station and stopped the trains from entering. The angered mob also blocked Abadh-Assam express train and vandalised it too.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow)