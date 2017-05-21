Continuing his attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday raised questions on the funding of party leaders’ trip to Russia.

Mishra claimed that a Delhi-based businessman, Sheetal Prasad Singh, linked to Rs 400 crore scam, funded the party leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh’s trip to Russia.

“So who has sponsored Russia trip of Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh? Was Arvind Kejriwal aware of it?” Kapil Mishra tweeted.

The sacked minister dropped a bombshell when he said that the Delhi CM received money through hawala network.

Mishra, who was sacked as Minister and later suspended from the party, asked the Chief Minister to step down to ensure a fair probe into the allegations.

He cited a “false video” that was retweeted by Kejriwal on Thursday to back his allegation.

The video purportedly claimed that Delhi businessman Mukesh Kumar gave Rs 2 crore as donation to the AAP in 2014.

Denying his allegations, AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh told a press conference that the party has followed all norms and legal procedure in accepting political donations. “All transactions were carried out through banking channels and no cash or back-door transactions were involved,” he said.

(With IANS inputs)