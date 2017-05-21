At least six persons were killed and 29 others injured in Madhya Pradesh’ Dindori early on Sunday morning as a bus carrying them fell in a gorge, police said. The incident occurred in Jogitikariya around 2.30 am when the driver reportedly lost control of the bus heading from Jabalpur to Dindori. Ten of the injured are said to be critical.

The bus driver fled the spot after the accident.

Earlier in the day, four people, including a woman, were killed and 25 others injured after a collision between a truck and a bus near NH-7 on Bhatinda-Ludhiana route. The bus was on its way to Ludhiana.

Injured persons were rushed to Barnala hospital for treatment, police said. An investigation has been ordered into the incident.

In the past few years, there has been a rise in the number of road accidents. According to a report by TOI, at least 410 people lost their lives daily in road accidents across India in 2016 compared to 400 lives in 2015.

(With IANS inputs)