New Delhi: An Indian national was, on Friday, arrested by the Pakistan authorities in Islamabad over incomplete travel documents. A case under Article 14 of Pakistan’s foreigner act has been registered against the accused. The accused has been identified as Sheikh Nabi from Mumbai.

As per reports, Sheikh Nabi was arrested from F-8 area in Islamabad. He was allegedly arrested over incomplete travel documents.

The accused has been transferred to jail for judicial remand of 14-days. Indian counsel has contacted the arrested man and the Indian high commission is making efforts to bring the man back to India.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow…)