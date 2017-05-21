More than 6,800 villages in Haryana will henceforth get star ratings — and consequently, the government grants — on the basis of developmental works done there, initiatives taken on the social front and other parameters, official sources said on Sunday.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar said urbanisation of five villages in each of the 90 assembly constituencies in the state will be carried out under the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Scheme.

The government plans to give a grant of Rs 2.5 crore to each Panchayat (village council) for developmental works, an official spokesman said.

“A grant of Rs 10 crore will be given to each Zila Parishad (district council). Funds up to Rs 3 lakh will be given to each Panchayat for recurring expenses,” the spokesman said.