An infiltration bid was foiled by Indian Army in the Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. In the fierce gun-battle four militants were gunned down and three soldiers were martyred in the encounter.

Indian army received inputs about the presence of militants who were trying to cross the border near the Line of Control in Kupwara.

“An infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along the LoC in Naugam sector. Two infiltrating terrorists were killed,” an army official told a leading daily.

The encounter went on for more than 36 hours and the Indian army has started a sanitation operation along the Line of Control. Four weapons were recovered from the terrorists from the site of the encounter.