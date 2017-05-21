A bill seeking to make reading of Bhagavad Gita compulsory in schools may be put up for discussion in the next parliament session.

“The noble thoughts and teaching of the Bhagavad Gita will make the younger generation better citizens and enrich their personality,” the bill moved by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri told PTI.

As per reports, an initial cost of Rs 5,000 cr would have to be borne by the government if the bill has to be implemented.

Ramesh Bidhuri also said that the book contains teachings that range from thoughts on spiritual awakening to lessons on leadership and management.

However the date for the next session for the Parliament is yet to be decided.