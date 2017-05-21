In a joint operation, the Boder Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police on Sunday busted a terror module with links to Canada and Pakistan.

Two terrorists, who, according to police, were “planning to target enemies of the Panth”, were arrested with a large cache of weapons and ammunition.

Among the weapons seized by the security forces were an AK-47 assault rifle, five hand grenades, a modified machine-pistol, five pistols and over 450 rounds of live ammunition of different calibres from the duo.

The two suspected terrorists were arrested from India-Pakistan border area while trying to recover the weapons pushed into the Indian territory from Pakistan side.

The duo was identified as Mann Singh, 40, from Sri Hargobindpur (Gurdaspur) and Sher Singh, 28, from Kartarpur (Jalandhar).