The family of a woman whose body was kept in a Gwalior hospital overnight has alleged that one of her eyes was illegally harvested. However, doctors claimed it may have been nibbled by a rat or even a common lizard.

Authorities on Sunday named a three-member committee headed by Additional District Magistrate Shivraj Verma and including two doctors to probe the matter.

Police said Shivpuri resident Raksha Katare died on Friday during treatment at a private hospital here. The body was kept in the post-mortem room of Jaya Arogya Hospital overnight.

The bereaved family said when they saw the body on Saturday morning, one of the eyes had been gouged out. However, doctors put the blame on a rodent or pest.