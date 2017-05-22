Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will be arriving in Gujarat today for his 2-day visit. This visit by PM Modi will be his fourth visit to his home state in the year 2017. Gujarat will be going to assembly elections at the end of this year.

In his 2-day visit, PM Modi will first inaugurate the Narmada water pumping station in the arid district of Kutch at Bhachau and will also be laying the foundation stone of infrastructure projects at Kandla Port Trust worth Rs 906 cr.

On the second day, PM Modi will be inaugurating the 52nd annual meeting of African Development Bank (AfDB). The Bank is the financial institution of Africa with 54 regional member nations and 26 non-regional members.

The Prime Minister is also expected to be a guest at the inaugural session of ‘Transforming Agriculture for Wealth Creation in Africa’ with almost 3,000 delegates and participants present. A few of the prominent leaders to include heads of state who will be present include Senegal president Macky Sall; Benin Republic president Patrice Talon; and vice-president of Ivory Coast, Daniel Kablan Duncan among others.

Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley is also expected to conduct the meetings as chairperson. Jaitley also serves as the India’s governor to AfDB.

Overview of PM Modi’s 3 previous visits to his hometown:

In his previous visits to hometown, PM Modi, on January 9-10 had inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Then in March, a Rs 30,000 crore petrochemicals complex at Dahej in Bharuch, ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL). Also, on International Women’s Day, he had addressed a large gathering of women sarpanches from across India.

On April 7, PM had visited Botad to inaugurate the Link-2 of the state government’s ambitious SAUNI (Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation) project by formally releasing Narmada waters in Krushnasagar dam.