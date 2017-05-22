A special Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) court in Lucknow will resume a day-to-day hearing in the Babri Masjid demolition case from today, Monday.

A Lucknow sessions court office last week had begun scanning the files that have been received from the Rae Bareli court in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case.

SC on April 19 ordered a transfer of the case to Lucknow Court and verdict would be delivered within two years.

The SC has excluded Kalyan Singh from the list of leaders who will face trial. The court made it clear that till Kalyan Singh holds post of Governor of Rajasthan, no case would be registered against him. The opposition in the meantime has asked for Kalyan Singh to resign on moral grounds.

The Apex Court had last month adjourned the Babri Masjid demolition case for 2 weeks and asked BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and the others accused to give their written submissions.

The senior BJP leaders along with Uma Bharti, Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi were released by a court in Rae Bareli of conspiracy charges in the demolition of the 16th century Babri mosque in Ayodhya in December 1992 by Hindu activists. The activists believed the mosque was built at the birthplace of Lord Ram.