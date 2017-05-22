Tejas Express — the new name in ‘luxury’ travel is all set to hit the tracks. The Suresh Parbhu led Rail Ministry is leaving no stones unturned in providing commuters with the best-in class experience for their train journey. With its newly unveiled luxurious train, Tejas Express, between Mumbai and Goa, the ministry aims at redefining the rail travel experience.

The bright yellow Superfast Tejas Express, which is to be flagged off today by Suresh Prabhu comes loaded with a bundle of new features aimed at providing a flight-like experience on tracks.

Coaches of the Superfast Tejas Express have been developed by Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) and are fitted with LED screens which make sure that the passenger doesn’t get bored during the journey. Apart from the LED screens the Tejas train is also said to be equipped with coffee-vending machines and WiFi connectivity.

Even though the Rail Ministry aims at providing flight-like experience at low rates, the tickets of Tejas Express will be costing 20% higher than the Shatabdi Express.

The Tejas train which will be flagged off today can ‘gulp’ up rail tracks at a speed of 200 kmph. The newly unveiled train boasts of onboard amenities such as Wi-Fi connectivity, LED screens, fire and smoke detection facilities, CCTV cameras for security.

Scheduled to run between Mumbai and Goa (Karmali) for 5 days a week, the Tejas train is sure to boost tourism in the land of beaches. During the monsoons, it will run for 3 days a week. However, the regular services of the train will start from May 30, Tuesday next week. The Tejas train, with 13 coaches including an executive coach, will stop at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Ratnagiri and Kudal on the way to Goa.

Evem before embarking on its first journey from Mumbai to Goa on Monday, the Tejas Express was vandalised by unidentified men on Sunday. The window glasses were found broken. Railway Protection Force registered the case in the matter and started investigating the vandalism.