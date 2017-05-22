Even before Superstar Rajinikanth could kick-start his political journey, a radical pro-Tamil group has come out in the open, opposing Thalaiva’s political entry. Taking a stand against Rajinikanth’s political entry, the group said that the ‘Kannadiga Rajini’ should stay away from Tamil politics.

The protests erupted after Rajinikanth hinted at joining politics. As per sources, the radical pro-Tamil group also plans to lay a siege at Rajinikanth’s Poes Garden house in Chennai today, following which the actor’s security has been beefed up around his house.

Rajinikanth’s remarks hinting at joining politics had received different views from different political parties.

Commenting over Thalaiva’s entry into politics, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Su Thirunavukkarasar said, “As a friend who has known him for 35-40 years what I think is he will not join any national or regional party. He will only float a new party.”

Addressing his fans last week, Superstar Rajinikanth had said, “We have good leaders like Stalin (MK), Anbumani (Ramadoss) and Seeman. But what do we do when the system is rotten, democracy has deteriorated. This system needs to be changed and a change has to be brought in the minds of people, then only will the country flourish.”

Terming the current governmental system as ‘rotten’, Superstar Rajini had asked his fans to be prepared for ‘war’.

Fiery debates were sparked following Thailava’s political entry which recalled the year 1996 when the Superstar Rajinikanth had come out in open and asked his fans to vote against late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.