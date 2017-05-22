A- A A+

National award winning Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal on Monday stirred a fresh controversy. The Padma Shri and Parliamentarian took to his Twitter handle to suggest that Man Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy should to be tied to an army jeep instead of a stone pelter.

This comment by the actor comes in wake to a video that went viral last month which shows a young man tied to the front of an Indian Army vehicle in order to keep away stone pelters, sparked an outrage in Kashmir.

Paresh Rawal who is a member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) became a MP from the Ahmedabad East constituency during the 2014 General Elections.

Arundhati Roy’s novel ‘The God of Small Things’ won the Man Booker Prize for Fiction in the year 1997. She has been vocal in her criticism about the Indian Army’s behaviour in the Kashmir Valley and the North-East.

 

Although the reason behind the tweet is not known but he had received a lot of flak on social media for allegedly was instigating mob violence.

Here’s a few response from tweeple:

 

