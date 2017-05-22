The hard times for Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal just doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. In recent, the Delhi CM has been slammed by another defamation case by Union Finance/Defence Minister Arun Jaitley for Rs 10cr. The case comes in after Jaitley was called ‘crook’ by Kejriwal’s lawyer.

This new case will be heard separately from the ongoing defamation suit against Arvind Kejriwal which included 5 other leaders of Aam Admi Party (AAP). The new defamation case is expected to be heard on May 30 in Delhi High Court.

Last week, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s lawyer, Ram Jethmalani, 93, had used the word ‘crook’ while questioning FM Jaitley. Last week, High Court had called the comments ‘scandalous’.

The whole incident took place on last Wednesday when Jethmalani addressed Jaitley as a ‘crook’ after which FM Jaitley asked if the slur had been ‘authorised’ for use by the Delhi CM. After Jethmalani said that it had been authorised for use, FM Arun Jaitley said he would seek aggravated damages.

In the court, senior lawyer, Ram Jethmalani had said, “He (Arun Jaitley) is a crook and I will show this,” lawyer Jethmalani said. To Arun Jaitley’s objection, he added, “Let the court note that I am doing this with my client’s consent.”

Kejriwal currently faces many charges in criminal and civil cases along with other AAP leaders.

Earlier, AAP’s lawyer had also become a part of the controversy after the government attempted to pay the lawyer’s salary from public’s money. After criticism from every corner Jethmalani said he would represent the Chief Minister without any charges.