In a tragic incident being reported from Australia, an Indian cab driver was brutally assaulted and verbally abused by a couple hailing from Tasmania. The Indian cab driver alleged that he was punched by the man from behind and then was repeatedly kicked after being thrown on ground.

As per reports, the cab driver, who is currently at a hospital in Tasmania said that the couple verbally abused him before pinning him to the ground. The couple said, “You f****** Indian, you deserve it.”

Commenting on the matter, the driver said that he had picked the couple on Friday night at around 10:30 PM and was heading towards the drive-tru of a fast food junk. He also said that the girl, who seemed little high, kept opening the car’s door to throw up even after the driver kept warning her about other cars.

Agitated by the constant warnings, couple allegedly started abusing the driver and started kicking the vehicle to damage it.

Later, the driver was rescued by the passersby who reportedly jumped in to save the cab driver.

The victim also said that the police will be able to identify the accused if they check the CCTV footage of the fast food joint as no arrests have been made in the case so far.