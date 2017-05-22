A day after four militants were killed in an infiltration bid in the Naugam sector of north Kashmir, Army on Monday paid homage to the three soldiers who lost their lives during the operation.

The event took place when Army on May 20-21 was engaged in a fierce encounter along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam sector.

The army during the ‘sanitisation operation’ neutralized the 4 terrorists in a gun battle that lasted more for more than 36 hours.

Plenty of weapons, stores and documents were recovered from the encounter site after the army searched the area later.

Indian army acted on the intel received about the presence of militants who were trying to infiltrate the border near the Line of Control in Kupwara.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been under tremendous tension in the last six months.