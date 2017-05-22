Two days after an angry mob lynched seven persons to death on the alleged suspicion of kidnapping children, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to DGP Jharkhand seeking a detailed report of the attack within 4 weeks.

In two separate incidents on May 21, an indignant group acting on the ‘Whats app’ message suggesting of child lifters in the area lynched four people to death in Jamshedpur’s Seraikela-Kharswan district.

On the same day, three others were beaten to death in East Singhbhum district of Nagadih in Jharkhand after the hoax spread across the village.

The police on reaching the crime scene also got caught in the crossfire as the angry villagers went on to vandalize their jeep.

Post the lynching incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the grieving family members of each victim.

The CM has condemned the attack and enjoined the law officials to identify the people guilty of spreading the message on social media along with mob that killed seven people.

According to the reports, among the seven dead are two brothers who were returning from the job linked to the Swachh Bharat campaign — PM Narendra Modi’s pet project.

Following the attacks, the tribal-dominated area has been deployed with extra police personnel after the furious villagers protested demanding immediate arrests of the people behind the lynching episode.