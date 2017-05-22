The Army officer who flashed a debate after he tied a Kashmiri protester to his jeep’s bonnet to use as a ‘human shield’ has been conferred with Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card on Monday for his contribution to counter-insurgency operations in J&K.

The ceremonial coronation of Major Major Nitin Gogoi of 53 Rashtriya Rifles comes at a time when the officer is facing an inquiry and protests by the human rights groups.

The incident came to light when a 16-second video surfaced showing an army jeep carrying a Kashmiri tied in front of the jeep as the army convoy passed through Gundipora village of Beerwah in the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The officer reportedly thought of using the ‘human shield’ as stone pelting mob attacked the five-vehicle convoy he was escorting after by-election duty in Srinagar.

After finding the safe passage, army handed over the stone pelter to the local police authority.

The incident has caught the attention of the entire nation with mixed reactions coming for and against the army.

Indian Army gives Commendation Card at the highest level of officers for gallantry or distinguished service or devotion to duty performed either in operation or non-operational areas.

This is a developing story, more details awaited