Delhi’s notorious ‘Bunty Chor’, accused in over 500 burglaries across the country and nabbed by Kerala Police from Pune in January 2013, was on Monday sentenced by a local court to 10 years in jail.

Known as Devinder Singh, and popularly known as “Bunty Chor” for the successful, high-tech strikes he has made across the country, was tracked down by Kerala Police from a hotel in Pune on January 27, 2013. The state police chased him after he burgled the house of an NRI businessman in the state capital.

The court on Monday observed that Singh was a habitual criminal and sentenced him to 10 years in jail. Singh has been in jail here since January 2013. His sentence would be treated with retrospective effect.

In his robbery in the house of an NRI businessman here on January 21, 2013, the then 43-year-old high profile robber allegedly deactivated the electronic surveillance devices and drove off with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) worth Rs 28 lakh, a laptop and two mobile phones.

His robbery and arrest were big news here then. While being taken to a court then, he had told waiting journalists that he is a reincarnation of Lord Krishna.

“I am a medium of Lord Krishna. This is my fifth avatar. My first one was in the US, then the UK, and then France, Hungary and now in India,” he had claimed.

Soon after the crime here, Singh became a household name after TV channels played up his crime and reeled out stories of his past.

A Malayalam film based on his character has also been made.