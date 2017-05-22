Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday took over the ‘murder’ case of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Anurag Tiwari who was found dead in Lucknow on Wednesday, May 17.

“It has been decided that the investigation will be transferred to the CBI,” said Principal Home Secretary Arvind Kumar.

The development comes hours after Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case at the request of the family members of the deceased officer.

In the FIR filed against the unknown persons at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Police Station, the family members of Anurag Tiwari also demanded CBI investigation of the case.

The family reportedly alleged that the IAS officer was about to break a scandal and was under pressure for the same.

Tiwari, a 2007 batch Karnataka cadre officer was found dead in his night clothes on Wednesday near the Meerabai Guest House where he was staying in Hazratganj area of Lucknow.

Anurag Tiwari was in Lucknow after attending a training program at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.

During the preliminary investigation, the staff at the government-run guest house maintained that the IAS officer was not seen returning back to his room on Tuesday night, hours before his dead body was spotted on Wednesday morning.

In the meanwhile a video has also emerged that shows Anurag Tiwari and other IAS officer PN Singh coming out of a restaurant in Lucknow around ten on Tuesday night.

Anurag Tiwari was serving as commissioner, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department in Karnataka.